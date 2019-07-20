AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on AlarmCom from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aberdeen Indonesia Fund in a report on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 485,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.35 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 86.44% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $77,039.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,857.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,388 shares of company stock worth $1,622,184. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,739,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AlarmCom by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd raised its position in AlarmCom by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

