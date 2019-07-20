Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie set a $6.00 target price on Cheetah Mobile and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut Apergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.42.

ALGT opened at $143.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.89. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $98.18 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $451.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.24 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 47,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.77, for a total value of $7,081,138.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,929,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,954,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 51,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $7,600,407.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,929,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,895,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,453 shares of company stock valued at $20,073,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 88,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

