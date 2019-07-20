Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $166.08 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on Allergan and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded Allergan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.27.

Allergan stock opened at $163.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. Allergan has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. Allergan’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Allergan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,767,000 after acquiring an additional 247,743 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

