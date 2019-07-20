American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.69. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 356.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen L. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $416,250.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 768,771 shares in the company, valued at $21,333,395.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $2,674,350 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 327,787 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 125.9% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,353 shares of the airline’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 137,585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

