American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.85-8.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.56504-44.3718 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.57 billion.American Express also updated its FY19 guidance to $7.85-8.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens set a $131.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.03.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,814,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,161. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.42. The company has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,797 shares of company stock worth $21,861,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

