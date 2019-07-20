American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 18.30%.

American River Bankshares stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 17.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 320,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 46,694 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 54.7% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.