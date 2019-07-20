Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) traded down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.69, 711,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 543,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The stock has a market cap of $26.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amira Nature Foods stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Amira Nature Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI)

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

