Analysts Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) to report $3.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $4.46 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $18.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.44 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $18.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.59% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital set a $18.00 price target on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on POET Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 927,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 111,968 shares in the last quarter. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCT stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 298,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $124.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.27. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.