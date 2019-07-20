Analysts Expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post $3.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.70 million. Assembly Biosciences reported sales of $3.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $15.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $15.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.51 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $16.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 671.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASMB shares. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 418,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 49,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 194,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,242. The company has a market cap of $358.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.46. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $44.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

