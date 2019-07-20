Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.28. Bruker reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Bruker had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bruker to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.18.

Bruker stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. 1,125,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48. Bruker has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $57,419.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,791.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $16,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,991,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,867,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 801,374 shares of company stock worth $33,241,419. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bruker by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 578,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,232,000 after buying an additional 280,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bruker by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after buying an additional 46,244 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth $1,624,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bruker by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 633,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,859,000 after buying an additional 79,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bruker by 25.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.