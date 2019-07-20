Analysts Expect FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.06. FTS International posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that FTS International will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FTS International.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. FTS International had a return on equity of 301.48% and a net margin of 9.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTSI. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded NCS Multistage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Shares of FTSI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.67. 527,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,583. The firm has a market cap of $510.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69. FTS International has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FTS International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 167,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of FTS International by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTS International by 1,904.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of FTS International by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

