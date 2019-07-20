Analysts Expect Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) to Post $0.42 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jefferies Financial Group’s rating score has declined by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.42 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 72 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,202,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,182,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,382,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,984,000 after acquiring an additional 359,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 400,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,879,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,723. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

