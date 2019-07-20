Analysts Set Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) PT at $15.63

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several research analysts have commented on TAST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Alexander R. Sloane purchased 11,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $100,229.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,008.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 114,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,634,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 179,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,778,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAST traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. 173,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $390.47 million, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

