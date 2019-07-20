Analysts Set Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) PT at $16.50

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

FENC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush set a $38.00 target price on Obseva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price objective on Acer Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. venBio Select Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,105,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 71,922 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC remained flat at $$3.85 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,637. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $76.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

