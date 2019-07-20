Analysts Set HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) PT at €75.41

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €75.53 ($87.82).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HEI traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €68.06 ($79.14). 467,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €68.84. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 12 month high of €74.14 ($86.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

