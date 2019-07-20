Analysts Set SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT at $24.75

Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

In other news, insider Scott A. Yerby sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $162,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $31,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,391 shares of company stock worth $1,848,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the first quarter worth about $94,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $19.73. 178,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,367. The firm has a market cap of $495.69 million and a P/E ratio of -27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45. SI-Bone has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SI-Bone will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

