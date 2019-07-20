Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) PT at $75.89

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Ross Anker sold 16,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,883.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,317.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 78,191 shares of company stock worth $5,141,458 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 248,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,869. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.07.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.