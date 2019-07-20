Analysts Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Price Target at $10.00

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,773,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,372,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893,142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,708,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,426 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in UBS Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,318,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,036. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.83.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

