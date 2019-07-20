Analyzing Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) and Tejon Ranch (NASDAQ:TRC)

Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Tejon Ranch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tejon Ranch 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tejon Ranch has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.29%. Given Tejon Ranch’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tejon Ranch is more favorable than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Risk & Volatility

Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Tejon Ranch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A Tejon Ranch $45.62 million 10.01 $4.26 million N/A N/A

Tejon Ranch has higher revenue and earnings than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -9.15% -4.13% Tejon Ranch 6.81% 0.67% 0.56%

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Company Profile

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,197 acres, almonds in 1,966 acres, and pistachios in 1,062 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

