AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating and a $106.10 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Heartland Banccorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.28.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.65 and a beta of 1.20. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.77 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.56%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $1,019,575.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $233,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $233,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,701 shares of company stock worth $4,864,550. Company insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,668,000 after buying an additional 58,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AppFolio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 291,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

