Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,032,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,214,370. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,882,000 after purchasing an additional 211,654 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,683 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,453,000 after purchasing an additional 794,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

