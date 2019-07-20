Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ACP stock opened at GBX 1.03 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.23. Armadale Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.80 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13.

Get Armadale Capital alerts:

Armadale Capital Company Profile

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.