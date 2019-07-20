Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €9.40 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AT1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Rocket Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nord/LB set a €11.15 ($12.97) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.68 ($10.09).

ETR AT1 opened at €7.33 ($8.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €7.57. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €6.86 ($7.97) and a 1-year high of €7.92 ($9.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.47, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

