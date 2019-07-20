ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18, Morningstar.com reports. ASML had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. ASML updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

ASML stock opened at $223.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. ASML has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $226.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 2,755.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 409,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,200,000 after purchasing an additional 395,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

