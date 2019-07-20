Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2019

Equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post ($1.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.18). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.91) to ($4.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.80) to ($3.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.01. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 671.48%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASMB. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, June 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 87,340.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 15,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 194,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $44.65.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

