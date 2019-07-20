Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Shares Up 11.5%

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH)’s stock price shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58, 214,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 521,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 100,918 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 845,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81,205 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 135,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,776 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

