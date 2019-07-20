Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Critical Contrast

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Avid Bioservices has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radius Health has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avid Bioservices and Radius Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Bioservices 0 0 2 0 3.00 Radius Health 0 4 3 0 2.43

Avid Bioservices currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.85%. Radius Health has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 54.49%. Given Avid Bioservices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avid Bioservices is more favorable than Radius Health.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Radius Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices -7.86% -9.29% -6.33% Radius Health -176.84% -233.12% -60.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Radius Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avid Bioservices and Radius Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices $53.60 million 6.40 -$4.22 million ($0.17) -35.94 Radius Health $99.24 million 10.43 -$221.34 million ($4.88) -4.60

Avid Bioservices has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Radius Health. Avid Bioservices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radius Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avid Bioservices beats Radius Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer. The company has collaborations and license agreements with 3M Company; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Duke University; and Teijin Limited. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

