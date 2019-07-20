AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. provides financial services which includes investment management insights and advisory solutions. The Company’s operating segments consists of Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions and Corporate and Other. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of AXA Equitable stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26. AXA Equitable has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AXA Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $834,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Pearson acquired 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $996,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AXA Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of AXA Equitable by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

