Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

BCSF opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.22 million and a P/E ratio of 12.45. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $20.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 44.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth $198,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

