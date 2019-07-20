Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €4.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.02) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.55 ($6.46).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

