Bank of America Downgrades Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.92.

A stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $82.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 484.9% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 58,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 48,438 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 31.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

