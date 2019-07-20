Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMRC. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $107,481.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,718.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Pelham sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $118,158.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,013.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,995 shares of company stock valued at $251,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 584,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 234,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 88,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 85,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 126,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

