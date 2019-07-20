Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $251.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.45 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 32.47%.

OZK stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on OZK. Stephens began coverage on Slack in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bank Ozk by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank Ozk by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,598,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after buying an additional 94,728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Bank Ozk by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bank Ozk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bank Ozk by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

