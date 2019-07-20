Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DGE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $0.35 target price on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group downgraded to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,243.82 ($42.39).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,387 ($44.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,500.50 ($45.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,399.44.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

