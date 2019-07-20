Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for The Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

The Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:WOSG opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Thursday. The Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 313.50 ($4.10). The stock has a market cap of $694.42 million and a PE ratio of 0.05.

In other news, insider Brian Duffy sold 1,868,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53), for a total transaction of £5,045,473.80 ($6,592,805.17).

About The Watches of Switzerland Group

The Watches of Switzerland Group Limited operates as a retailer of jewelry and watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; gifts; and services, such as aftercare, jewelry repair and cleaning, pre-owned watches valuation, trade and exchange, and others. The company operates 127 stores in the United Kingdom, as well as 22 stores in the United States; 5 transactional Websites; and mono-branded stores.

