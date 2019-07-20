Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $12.85 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $132.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

