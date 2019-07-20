Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DZ Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 28th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.90.

BAMXF stock opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $102.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.51 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

