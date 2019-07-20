BEAT (BEAT) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. BEAT has a market cap of $56,451.00 and $3,230.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. In the last seven days, BEAT has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00286932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.40 or 0.01479926 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00025509 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00125968 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000534 BTC.

BEAT Profile

BEAT launched on March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,438,430 tokens. BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. BEAT’s official website is beat.org. BEAT’s official message board is medium.com/beattoken. The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BEAT Token Trading

BEAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

