Bee Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $131,248.00 (BEE)

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Bee Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. Bee Token has a market cap of $131,248.00 and approximately $1,093.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bee Token has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bee Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00290348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.78 or 0.01661097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000866 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00124158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00024499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bee Token Profile

Bee Token launched on September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,629,159 tokens. Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bee Token Token Trading

Bee Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bee Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bee Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bee Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bee Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.