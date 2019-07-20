Berenberg Bank Lowers Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Price Target to GBX 970

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 970 ($12.67) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a $394.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grafton Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 888 ($11.60).

LON:GFTU opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 831.77. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 626.50 ($8.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 938.50 ($12.26).

In other Grafton Group news, insider Gavin Slark sold 41,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.83), for a total value of £374,860.05 ($489,821.05).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

