BidaskClub Downgrades Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Sell

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of HTBI opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.36. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at $215,952.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 487,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

