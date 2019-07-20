BidaskClub Downgrades Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Magellan Health has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $96.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.92.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth $23,196,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 371,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

