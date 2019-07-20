BidaskClub Downgrades UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Sell

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $80.39.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.18 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $55,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $413,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,441,884.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $961,167 in the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

