BidaskClub Lowers York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.24. York Water has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $460.86 million, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.23.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). York Water had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that York Water will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YORW. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in York Water by 186.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in York Water in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in York Water in the first quarter worth about $3,074,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in York Water by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 36,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in York Water by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 36.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

