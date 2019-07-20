BidaskClub Lowers Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.38.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $182.15 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $237.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,533 shares in the company, valued at $60,843,189.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,016,997 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,418,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $83,320,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,013,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 896.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 149,255 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8,082.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,556,000 after purchasing an additional 139,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

