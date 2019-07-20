Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.25 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.69.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$2.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.79. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.54 and a 52 week high of C$5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $763.20 million and a PE ratio of 7.97.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$178.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

