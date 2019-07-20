BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $101.29 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.81.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.97. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $74.98 and a 1-year high of $120.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.07 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 53.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after buying an additional 314,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,188,000 after buying an additional 57,563 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 13.4% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 525,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,521,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 483,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,423,000 after buying an additional 26,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $39,699,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

