BMO Capital Markets Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$33.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NFI. TD Securities cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

NFI stock opened at C$31.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87. NFI Group has a one year low of C$28.47 and a one year high of C$52.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.46.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$753.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$748.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 2.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Dean Edwards acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.51 per share, with a total value of C$167,574.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,148.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

