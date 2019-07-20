BMO Capital Markets Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $153.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Consolidated Communications to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.16.

Microsoft stock opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,045.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.73. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at $26,969,322.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 754,442 shares in the company, valued at $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9,650.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,091,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820,439 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13,479.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662,023 shares during the period. Actiam N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $117,106,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 62.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,772,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $317,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

