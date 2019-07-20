Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €50.00 by Warburg Research

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €52.77 ($61.36).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €43.60 ($50.70) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($65.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €43.04.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

